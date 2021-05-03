Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Scottsville Fire Department on Tuesday

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ROCHESTER,N.Y. (WROC) — The Scottsville Fire Department, 385 Scottsville Mumford Road, is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, May 4 from 1 to 7 p.m.

The Town of Wheatland, the Wheatland-Chili School District and Monroe County are supporting the clinic by providing promotional and technical assistance, vaccine and personnel.

Everyone 16 years of age or older is invited to participate in tomorrow’s vaccination clinic. Walk ins are welcome. For those who prefer, appointments can be made here.