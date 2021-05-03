Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Scottsville Fire Department on Tuesday

ROCHESTER,N.Y. (WROC) — The Scottsville Fire Department, 385 Scottsville Mumford Road, is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, May 4 from 1 to 7 p.m.
The Town of Wheatland, the Wheatland-Chili School District and Monroe County are supporting the clinic by providing promotional and technical assistance, vaccine and personnel.
Everyone 16 years of age or older is invited to participate in tomorrow’s vaccination clinic. Walk ins are welcome. For those who prefer, appointments can be made here.