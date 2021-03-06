Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic targets underserved communities

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- Hundreds received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic on Campbell Street Saturday.

4,000 people statewide are expected to be vaccinated at community-based pop-up clinics.

“People want the vaccine, they just haven’t had access to it, and they haven’t had access to it in their neighborhood. So by having these community based sites, we are getting everyone here,” said Daniele Lyman-Torres, commissioner of department of recreation and human services for the City of Rochester.

This is one of 12 new community-based pop-up vaccination sites across the state, created through state and community partnerships

“The idea is neighborhoods based, we want to be accessible to people who live here, who can walk here, who can get here easily and who are from this neighborhood,” said Lyman-Torres.

A line wrapped around the building as people headed inside for their scheduled appointment. Pharmacists like Jason Deshaies are in charge of making sure every dose is used, with over 300 shots expected to be given.

“We have all of our supplies and we even have a mobile refrigerator unit that has been donated to use today for use in the clinic and it’s been a very big success so far,” said Jason Deshaies, pharmacist with Strong. “They are very positive, they’re glad to have access and that’s what it’s all about. We want to try and get as many doses into as many arms as we can and flatten the curve and develop that herd immunity for folks.”

The site will continue to run until all appointments are filled. Go to the state’s ‘AM I Eligible’ website to see if appointments are available

The site will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.