Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Places of worship told to stop singing, chanting as COVID-19 cases spike in California

Coronavirus

by: Kristi Gross

Posted: / Updated:

Churches and places of worship have already had to change how they have service because of the pandemic and now they’re being asked to make more changes.

State guidelines for places of worship now say to stop all singing and chanting during in-person services because it can increase the likelihood of spreading the virus. 

“Immediately, I thought that’s wrong. You can’t … we can’t do that,” said Jenny Miller, who attends Cross Culture Community Church in Lodi.

Congregants of the Cross Culture Community Church were locked out of their building after defying stay-at-home orders.

Miller said the governor has gone too far. 

“Throughout the Bible, there are mandates from God telling us as Christians to sing and praise to him. It’s part of our way of telling even unbelievers the great works of God,” she told FOX40. “Who are we supposed to listen to? Do we listen to our government or do we follow our mandate from our God? I’m going to follow the mandate from my God.”

She said she sent a letter to the governor and to the U.S. attorney general expressing her concerns. 

“This letter was specifically about banning singing, which for a Christian, at least, is … that’s one of our ways to express our religion,” Miller said.

“The singing is always lifting up the word,” said Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez, the associate pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lodi. “But in this case, we just gonna have to be happy with the word alone for the benefit of other people and for our own well-being.”

Rabell-Gonzalez told FOX40 that while his church still isn’t meeting in person yet, when they do, they’ll follow local and state guidelines. Directives from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America also restrict singing, chanting and communal prayer at in-person services to keep members safe.  

“As clergy, we are taught to care for our flock, I think it would be negligent. It would not be showing love to neighbor if we were all of a sudden open up the church as if nothing has happened,” Rabell-Gonzalez said.

He said following health guidelines is the Christian thing to do. 

Read the governor’s guidelines for places of worship below:

Guidance for Places of Worship by FOX40 News on Scribd

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

