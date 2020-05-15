Phase One reopening: Local construction business prepares

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — For Oaks Construction in Spencerport, reopening means two things: First, they can get the ball rolling on projects.

“We have a lot of customers who are anxious to get work done on their houses,” said Kristopher Oaks, president of Oaks Construction.

Second, they can bring in more workers for construction of his own; ground broke on a currently-empty showroom a few weeks before the lockdown.

“That’s something we’ve put a lot of time and effort into, and a lot of thought behind,” said Oaks, speaking about his showroom plans.

And Oaks and his employees, who primarily do work on buildings’ exteriors, are ready to get projects started again.

“Everybody that’s here is excited to get back to work, continued Oaks, “nobody likes sitting around, and it’s been a long time.”

Construction projects will look much different for Oaks and other construction companies around the region. State guidelines for construction includes no more than one worker in a small space, face coverings for every employee on the construction site, and handwashing stations.

Kitchens by Countryside, operating under the same roof as Oaks, is prepared to operate with safety in mind, according to Sierra Zaremba, the general manger.

“It’s scary times we’re living in, it’s a very strange situation, it’s new to everyone, and we’re following every guideline that is put out to us by the CDC,” said Zaremba.

Virtual consulting, Zaremba said, has played a major role in keeping business going, and spacing out in-person appointments will be the norm as they reopen.