Phase four begins, Monroe County Executive says we need to continue to take COVID-19 seriously

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Phase four is officially underway in the Finger Lakes region. The Seneca Park Zoo is one place that reopened its doors Friday morning.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello kicked off the final phase of reopening at the zoo. Changes to the zoo experience include one way trails, required masks, a health screening before you enter, and social distancing markers in line. Zoo visitors also have to reserve tickets and time slots online ahead of time.

“We want people to come here and experience the zoo and we also want people to be safe here,” said Bello.

Phase four also includes guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education, but not all businesses that fall under these categories will open right away. Some local places that are reopening in the next few days include the Strong Museum of Play, Rochester Museum and Science Center, and the Susan B. Anthony Museum, among others.

Also in phase four, social gatherings are raised from 25 to 50 people and religious services can now have 33% capacity. The Governor also released guidance for sports and recreation.

Bello said this is an exciting day but we still need to take COVID-19 very seriously.

“We had some scary days a few months ago where the numbers were doubling every day but we’re at a point now where we’re able to open the zoo today, museums are opening and we’re moving through the phases so we need to continue to take it seriously. We see what’s happening in Arizona, in Texas, where the numbers are starting to surge they opened too quickly probably and they didn’t have the participation they needed.”

Malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks did not reopen Friday and will have to wait for further guidance.