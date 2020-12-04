Pharmacist: Prioritizing people for COVID-19 vaccine isn’t something we’ve seen before

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we inch closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, lots of questions surrounding distribution, safety, and logistics remain.

Beth Sutton Burke is an assistant professor of pharmacy practice at St. John Fisher College. She said the way people will be prioritized to get the vaccine isn’t something we’ve seen before. She said determining when everyone will be vaccinated by is a big question that will only be answered by how quickly supply is made available.

“I think part of it is gonna be related to how quickly the supply can be made available and how quickly we can get through all the patients to make sure everybody has access to it,” she said.

Sutton Burke said the vaccines currently being approved by the FDA have two doses. She said many places have processes in place to make sure there’s enough inventory and follow up for people who get the first dose of the vaccine to get their second dose as well.

A spokesperson from URMC said federal and state authorities will determine the quantity of vaccines that will be made available and have provided guidance on the groups of individuals eligible for this first wave doses, which includes frontline health care workers and staff/residents of long-term care facilities. They said URMC is in the process of developing plans which will guide how we prioritize which employees will receive the vaccine, given the supply of vaccine made available.

Sutton Burke said people will get the vaccine in waves and she’s heard studies that say the final wave will get their last dose by early next summer. Sutton Burke said there may be some people who have to wait for more data to come out to get the vaccine such as pregnant or nursing women. The vaccine is live and she said live virus vaccines aren’t typically given to pregnant women.

A spokesperson from URMC said trials are now expanding to include other groups, such as women who are pregnant or planning to be pregnant and children. Guidance for who should receive the vaccine will be updated as a part of the FDA review process, which should be announced later next week.

Because the vaccine is live, this means it has live virus in it. She said in other vaccines like this, some people may experience mild symptoms that mimic the virus symptoms.

A spokesperson from URMC said the results from clinical trials of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines show up to 10% of recipients may experience muscle soreness, fatigue, a low grade fever, and headaches, which resolve in 1-2 days. These side effects are consistent with other vaccines. They said they are aware this may result in some people having to take a day or two off from work and are taking this into account as they develop internal vaccination plans.

Sutton Burke said there may be some people who can’t get the vaccine— and how it’s administered to others will help keep them safe.

“In order to make sure theyre as effective as they can be we need to get to the place where majority of the population has the vaccine so people who can’t receive it, we have that herd immunity and protect people.”

She also said there are plans in place to prepare for pandemic-type scenarios specifically vaccine distribution. They’ve been practiced, but haven’t been used before, and this will be a test to see if they work.

Sutton Burke said another unique thing about this vaccine is the extremely cold temperature it has to be stored. She said depending on the medical practice, it could take some smaller places a longer time to secure the proper freezers.

