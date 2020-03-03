Pharmacies see medical supplies dwindle as coronavirus fears spread

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — While many experts are still learning about the COVID-19 coronavirus, some people in Monroe County have questions, many are calling into local pharmacies and some in our area are seeing a rush for medical supplies.

Every since the coronavirus started making headlines, places like Danwin’s Pharmacy have been hit with tons of questions from worried customers.

“We take phone calls pretty much every day from customers concerned about the coronavirus. Those phone calls range from, ‘hey do you have any masks in stock yet or still’. Or to the other side to that ‘I’m concerned about my drug supply. Can we fill extra and make sure that we get some more in stock so we can sort of stockpile this’,” said Daniel Safee, a pharmacist and owner of Danwin’s Pharmacy.

The impact is spreading, some people we spoke to are worried others not at all.

“To be honest until I get it or somebody that I know gets it, it doesn’t worry me at all,” said Sam Lambelt, a Rochester resident.

“Price of the face mask going up but they say those are really just for sick people so I don’t need that yet,” said Jeremy Abbey, a Rochester resident.

And he’s right. Face masks won’t protect healthy people from the coronavirus but people are still buying them.

Danwin’s Pharmacy says they have been sold out of face masks for over a month and Safee worries the rush to buy masks could be decreasing the supply for health workers.

“It’s actually very difficult to get masks and most experts are saying is that a mask does not typically prevent you from getting the coronavirus,” said Safee.

The number of cases of coronavirus is expected to grow around the country, but Safee is still focused on the influenza virus which has killed 10 people in Monroe County this flu season.

“Comparatively speaking there are bigger fish to fry, still we want to take this seriously and make sure that it doesn’t become a health risk,” said Safee.

Again, experts say facemasks do not prevent you from getting the coronavirus and they are more for people already sick.