Local pharmacies prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccines … once supply catches up

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While some 19 pharmacies in-state partnered with a federal program to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, others in our region are wondering when they might receive their doses to distribute.

Some stores in the region, like Danwin’s, say they’d love to start vaccinating folks today, if they had the supply.

“I really hope it’s happening. We’ve been told by New York State that vaccine is going to be allocated to us soon,” says Dan Safee, DanWin’s Pharmacy.

Safee says a place like this can provide a nicer environment for the 65 and over demographic, as well as those with chronic conditions, and the calls are already coming in.

“We’ve got a waiting list that’s 300 strong at this point. We’re adding 5-6 people a day minimum,” he says.

It’s a common theme across the country right now. In our region alone, hundreds of thousands of people are still eligible in the 1A and 1B vaccination categories. The eligibility list is set to expand February 15 to those with chronic conditions.

“Currently to date, I know independent pharmacies and pharmacies, in general, have only received a very limited supply of the vaccine,” says Safee.

CVS says their pharmacies are positioned to play a prominent role in vaccinations. But, again, it all comes down to having the supply. They also are aware of supply versus current demand. But once more is available, they say they can give 20 to 25 million shots a month. Some Wegmans stores are already doing it.

Safee says when pharmacies are stocked, they have historically been the solution to getting shots into the arms of those in the community.

“The resources and infrastructure are already there, people are already used to going to a pharmacy to get it. This is certainly going to be a big deal as far as getting life back to normal,” he says.

When the COVID vaccines do become available, it is recommended to go through your primary care doctor first before showing up at a pharmacy.