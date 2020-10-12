People cautiously enjoying fall fun activities with COVID-19 in mind

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 cases in Monroe County are slowly on the rise. There’s been 160 new positive cases since Friday. However, people are still out enjoying the weather, socially distanced, at places like Wickham Farms in Penfield.

Melody Keys enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family at the farm on Monday and said they haven’t been out in awhile.

“Nobody hasn’t gotten close to us, we haven’t gotten close to anybody. They’re really following the rules,” she said of Wickham Farms.

The farm is selling timed tickets online for the barnyard area and is only allowing 30% capacity there. Bill Wickham is the owner and said they’ve had to turn people away.

“We have a mostly outdoor venue, even for the folks we have to turn away from the barnyard we do have other options,” he said. “There’s that temptation for us to say, ‘gosh maybe we can turn that knob a little more and let a few more people in,’ but honestly we feel some responsibility, our business closes for the season of November 1 but not everybody does. So if there is a spike we don’t want to be the reason for that.”

Today’s office: talking to people at @WickhamFarms about COVID-19 protocols & how they’re feeling about the recent local increase in cases. I’ll have a live report at 6 on @News_8.



Mark Gramling said he felt comfortable during his trip to the farm on Monday and he's hoping the county's case numbers level off again.

Mark Gramling said he felt comfortable during his trip to the farm on Monday and he’s hoping the county’s case numbers level off again.

“I still am concerned but I believe if you keep the same level of awareness through the whole thing and keep everyone safe and keep yourself safe as long as you’re taking the right steps and staying within those guidelines I think we’re pretty safe,” he said.

Bill said people start buying up tickets for the weekends on Wednesday and encourages people to plan ahead to secure a spot.