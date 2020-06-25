1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Pennsylvania woman arrested for coughing on produce appears in court

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A woman is facing charges after an incident that occurred at Gerrity’s Supermarket on the San Souci Parkway in March.

On March 25, 36-year-old Margaret Cirko allegedly told people inside the store that she had COVID-19 and coughed and spit toward food inside the store.

Thursday morning, Cirko walked into the District Court in Hanover Township to face charges including one count of criminal mischief/ damage of property, one count disorderly conduct of hazardous/physical offence, one charge of criminal attempt/retail theft, one count of terroristic threats, and one count of bomb threats.

Gerrity’s said more than $35,000 worth of food and other merchandise had to be thrown out. The store was then cleaned and disinfected.

An employee of the supermarket testified Thursday morning that Cirko came into the store and started coughing and yelling “I have the virus and your all going to get sick; everybody’s going to get sick.”

Cirko’s Lawyer, Tom Cometa, challenged the charge of terroristic threats/weapons of mass destruction while under a state of emergency. Cometa said there was no weapon. Prosecutors argue that Cirko’s threat of using bodily fluid, a so called “weapon of mass destruction,” the threat was enough to bring that charge.

Despite the fact she did not have COVID-19, the district judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to Luzerne County Court for trial.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on what happened in court tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss