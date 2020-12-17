Penfield schools go remote until holiday break, hybrid return planned for January

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield students will be fully remote until the holiday break due to a small COVID outbreak in the transportation department.

Superintendent Thomas Putnam said they’ve had increased cases between students and staff in the Penfield school district but they went remote due to four confirmed cases and others waiting on test results in the transportation department.

“This put us over the edge where I could not guarantee I could get all kids to school,” said Putnam.

They’ll be remote for the next 4 days which will lead right into the holiday break. He said it’s unknown at this point what January 4 will bring.

“As the county numbers increase that really is part of it, but it really is the ability for us to staff our building staff transportation staff our building with teachers and essential workers we have to be able to do that in order to be in person for school. I am very hopeful that the spread in schools, school is one of the safest places to be simply because our protocols.”

Putnam said a vaccine on the horizon is a light at the end of the tunnel. He said all school employees fall under tier two of the vaccination schedule, which he said is great news.

“I am hopeful the vaccines will do what they need to do and help people and lower our COVID numbers and get us back to business in person, full time as quickly as possible.”

Governor Cuomo and Dr. Mendoza have said while community spread is increasing the spread in schools has remained low.