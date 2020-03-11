Penfield couple quarantined on cruise ship: “It’s not like we have any say in the matter”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Penfield residents are currently under quarantine on a cruise ship near California after a scare with COVID-19 coronavirus.

Kevin Crouch and his wife are in quarantine on a Grand Princess Cruise Line ship off the coast of California. There are 3500 other passengers also aboard. All passengers on the ship have been asked to remain on the ship, in quarantine, after a COVID-19 outbreak onboard the ship. 20 passengers aboard tested positive for the virus.

Crouch received word some passengers could be let off the ship tomorrow. But, Crouch tells News 8, that won’t be the end of their isolation.

“It’s all up to the CDC,” says Crouch. “When we get off the ship, they’ll put us on a bus, and then they’ll put us on a plane, and we understand that we’ll be going to Marietta, Georgia.” Crouch says they will be taken to the Dobbins Air Force Base, and after that, CDC regulations will guide whether or not they get to go home.

“It’s not like we have any say in the matter. They told us when we get off the ship, they’ll take our temperature, ask us some health questions, and put us on a bus right to the airport.”

Crouch says he’s very much looking forward to getting back to Penfield — whenever that may be — and seeing his grandkids, Max and Cameron. Crouch says he misses them the most.

