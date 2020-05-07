Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo extends rent relief moratorium, no evictions through August 20, no late fees
Pegula commits $50,000 to Rochester’s COVID aid efforts

by: Troy Licastro

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–$50,000 will go to the Rochester community to help in the fight against COVID-19 courtesy of Pegula Sports & Entertainment.

The commitment will benefit the Community Crisis Fund, along with the Veterans Outreach Center, C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, and the COVID Hero Fund, PSE announced on Thursday.

A PSE spokesperson says Rochester’s Community Crisis Fund created a funding pool to deploy resources to nonprofits impacted by the pandemic, economic consequences of the outbreak, community and organizational recovery, and future community emergencies.

“During a time of such need, it means so much to have community leaders such as Pegula Sports & Entertainment stepping up with this critical grant,” said Jaime Saunders, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester. “This investment to help with supplies and support for those who need it most, combined with the team’s volunteer efforts, demonstrates how dedicated they are to helping our community.” 

