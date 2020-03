ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- A patient at St. Ann’s Home on Portland Avenue has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the facility said the patient, staying on the 9th floor, is in isolation. Other patients on that same floor are also being isolated as a precaution.

Employees working in the residential care facility are required to wear masks and daily health screenings are being done on residents to monitor for signs of COVID-19.

The Monroe County Health Department was notified of the case.