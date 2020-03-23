1  of  74
Patient at Jewish Home of Rochester tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A patient of the Jewish Home of Rochester, an affiliate of Jewish Senior Life, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the patient has been put into isolation at the Jewish Home.

“We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health,” said Jewish Senior Life Chief Medical Officer Marie Aydelotte in a press release.

“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are in control of the situation,” said Mike King, President/CEO, of Jewish Senior Life, in a press release.

Officials say the patient was admitted to a short-term rehabilitation floor and as part of COVID-19 protocols, all new admissions are isolated in a private room.

Officials add that all staff entering the room are required to wear personal protective equipment, and all paitents on the floor have private rooms and are now in isolation.

Officials say all employees who had direct contact with the patient will be contacted.

