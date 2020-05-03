Nice weekend weather leads to packed parks despite social distancing orders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people headed to the parks as the weather got warming but with new social distancing laws, some places like Cobb’s Hill and Highland Park looked a little different.

With tons of people out at park on Sunday, some park goers had social distancing is at the top of their mind.

“It surprised me only the number of cars, I said what’s gonna happen two week from now the lilac fest was canceled but even if there’s no lilac festival, if the weather is like it is now, 75 degrees, there’ll be like 5,000 people here,” said Robert Gray, a Rochester resident.

And over at Cobb’s Hill a similar scene. The basketball courts were closed, but groups of people still could be seen laying in the grass, and playing on park equipment. Not everybody was wearing a mask, even with the state wide requirement.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminded people that not following health guidelines could turn back some of the progress we’ve made against COVID-19.

“And it’s warm, and you want to get out of the house, and everybody’s antsy, and I haven’t gotten a paycheck and I’m worried about my job, I know. But big caution sign to me,” Cuomo said.

“We almost overwhelmed the whole healthcare system, so caution moving forward. And look, how people cannot wear masks, that to me is even disrespectful, it’s disrespectful.”

Signs at Highland park remind people of this warning.

Rochester resident Charity Lockhouse says this was the first place she’s been since the lock down beside the grocery store, and she hopes everyone visiting the park does what they can to stay safe.

“Lot of people and it’s been different times more or less challenging to try and keep a distance cause.”

“From what I seen there are fewer people wearing masks than I would like, but of course I would love it everybody wears it a really good way that we can all care about each other,” Lockhouse said.

There are multiple signs throughout Highland Park reminding people to stay safe and remember while parks are a great place to get out of the house it’s also important to follow social distancing measures.