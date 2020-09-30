Parents navigate sick days and COVID-19 testing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seasonal allergies could keep kids out of school until they can prove a negative COVID-19 test. We’re hearing from parents who are navigating new health-screening protocols in districts throughout Monroe County.

Megan Pheterson’s 8-year-old son Eli has seasonal allergies. She says he had an allergy attack, so she kept him home from school. The next day, Pheterson says, Eli’s allergies subsided, so she filled out the daily health screening.

She says Brighton School District explained he must have a negative COVID-19 test result and be symptom free before going back to school. Eli did have a negative result, but missed two days of school in the meantime.

“It’s disappointing, I know that they’re trying to do their best to keep everyone safe and I’m trying to be understanding of that, but with only going two days a week it’s hard to maintain any sort of routine when he can’t go,” Peterson said.

News 8 reached out to the Brighton School District to learn more about the process. School officials said in a statement:

“Our protocol is determined by the Monroe County Department of Public Health in accordance with guidelines from the New York State Department of Health.”