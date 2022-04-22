ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, parents have been hoping to vaccinate their young kids even more. However, they just hit another road block.

With children under 5-years-old still without a vaccine to protect them from COVID-19, many parents say they are feeling frustrated.

“I mean come on. We’ve been weighing these decisions all this time. As a parent, you always have to make a hard decision with incomplete information. We can handle figuring out the difference between Moderna and Pfizer if you give us the information. Trust us,” parent Leah Russin said.

Moderna says it plans to file for an emergency use authorization by the end of this month for its higher 2-dose shot.

UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr., Peter Chin-Hong says there is a chance the Moderna vaccine could be given to the under 5-year-olds before June.

“Right now, as the mask mandates have been dropped, I’ve talked to so many parents terrified of going in a flight because they don’t have confidence that the under 5s will be protected,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

He believes the FDA wants to have all the data available to parents though first.