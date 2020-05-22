1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Pandemic Protocols at Rochester Public Market ahead of busy weekend

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The city of Rochester is placing pandemic protocols ahead of a busy Memorial Day weekend, especially if you plan to hit the Public Market Saturday. 

Signs have been placed to remind people to wear masks and practice social distancing. They want people to support local vendors but do it by abiding by the rules.

Due to the holiday, it’s anticipated that Saturday will be a busy shopping day, so customers who are looking for a less busy Market experience are encouraged to shop between 6 and 8 a.m.  In addition, Market staff would like to remind patrons of the following rules:

• Keep your Market trip short and efficient
• Send only one member of your household to shop
• Avoid crowding and congregating
• Keep six feet apart from those around you
• Wear a mask or face covering
• Allow vendors to serve you instead of touching market products.

The Public Market remains open each week with normal hours on regularly scheduled Market days: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 a.m. through 1 p.m. and Saturdays, from 5 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss