Pandemic Protocols at Rochester Public Market ahead of busy weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The city of Rochester is placing pandemic protocols ahead of a busy Memorial Day weekend, especially if you plan to hit the Public Market Saturday.

Signs have been placed to remind people to wear masks and practice social distancing. They want people to support local vendors but do it by abiding by the rules.

The @CityRochesterNY has placed pandemic protocols at Rochester Public Market for an anticipated busy Saturday shopping day. #rochester #Roc #ThisisRochester pic.twitter.com/9ub4DdrSRB — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) May 22, 2020

Due to the holiday, it’s anticipated that Saturday will be a busy shopping day, so customers who are looking for a less busy Market experience are encouraged to shop between 6 and 8 a.m. In addition, Market staff would like to remind patrons of the following rules:

• Keep your Market trip short and efficient

• Send only one member of your household to shop

• Avoid crowding and congregating

• Keep six feet apart from those around you

• Wear a mask or face covering

• Allow vendors to serve you instead of touching market products.

The Public Market remains open each week with normal hours on regularly scheduled Market days: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 a.m. through 1 p.m. and Saturdays, from 5 a.m. through 3 p.m.