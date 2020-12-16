Caregivers look for ways to ease isolation effects on elderly

Jack Campise talks with his mother, Beverly Kearns, through her apartment window at the Kimberly Hall North nursing home in Windsor, Conn. The coronavirus has had no regard for health care quality or ratings as it has swept through nursing homes around the world, killing efficiently even in highly rated care centers. Preliminary research indicates the numbers of nursing home residents testing positive for the coronavirus and dying from COVID-19 are linked to location and population density — not care quality ratings. (AP Photo/Chris Ehrmann)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just a few months – it will be a year families haven’t connected normally with loved ones in nursing homes and assisted livings. And now with the holidays approaching, you may be wondering, how can I be there for my loved one who is facing a period of isolation right now? Perhaps they suffer from Dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Anne Marie Cook is the CEO at Lifespan in Rochester – an organization that works with older adults and family caregivers. She says that population is especially feeling effects of the pandemic’s isolation.

“Often times they don’t understand why the family is not there, creating a terrible situation for everybody, it’s no ones fault,” he said.

The toll – both mental and physical. She says people with conditions like Dementia – can suffer even more.

“People may be aggressive, mood swings, depression with it,” said Cook.

You may have to remind them frequently – things look different this year for the holidays. But you can learn how to convey that message gently.

“The way that I approach it is ‘What’s your understanding of this,’ ‘What do you think is going on’ let them start the dialogue,” said Dr. Lauren Loss, Neurologist for Rochester Regional Health.

If you can, utilize technology, like Zoom, Facetime and window visits with phones.

“Sometimes there are ways to program it so that you can call directly in, as long as they know how to push the button,” said Loss.

Cook says there is hope on the horizon with the vaccine. But in the meantime – lots of creativity to make residents in these homes, less alone.

“We started a simple call out for volunteers to call lonely and isolated adults in the community, and the community responded. Right now we have 368 volunteers who weekly call people who are alone, who are isolated,” she said. In addition to that, things like music therapy. “We’ve seen work, when they have music that they like listening to, makes a big difference in their lives.”

If you’re wondering what some early warning signs of Dementia or Alzheimer’s – Dr. Loss says maybe your loved ones financial responsibilities are trending down, or even experiencing hallucinations. If you have questions or concerns there are resources like the county’s Office of Aging, Alzheimer’s Association or Lifespan.