Overcoming mental health stigma: ‘It takes courage to reach out for help’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A year of Zoom calls, distancing from our closest loved ones, and working from home is wearing on many people. Many long for the day when they won’t need a mask to be out in public anymore. For some, it’s affecting their mental health and sleep patterns.

Elliott Goodness is a program coordinator at the Genesee Mental Health Center. He said reaching out for help if you need it can at least make this time more bearable. He said whether you’re someone who’s been in therapy for years or are just now thinking about talking to someone it takes courage to take that step.

“Redefining and taking a look and finding that meaning, finding a purpose I think is really brave work and it’s hard to figure out,” Goodness said.

He said the pandemic has forced us to figure out how to make mental and behavioral health services accessible. Goodness said for many the answer is telehealth.

“Being able to step away or step into the car for a moment and check in with a therapist, for our field it’s really catapulted us forward as we notice that mental health stress management, all these factors are so internal to somebody’s overall picture of health right now.”

Common reasons for people’s mental instability right now include a lack of routine, increased screen time, and now the dark, cold winter weather on top of it all.

“I think we’ve really had to infuse physical exercise and movement and this is a tough season for that we know there’s seasonal components to that feeling fatigued and feeling sad and feeling down where there’s less to do outside.”

These factors are also affecting people’s sleep patterns. Alice Hoagland is the director of the Insomnia Clinic at the Unity Sleep Disorder Center.

“You begin to lose regularity in your life and in my experience, this is one of the biggest disruptors for sleep because sometimes people will sleep in until eight in the morning other times they will be getting up at five in the morning or they’ll go to bed at midnight or they’ll go to bed at nine at night,” said Hoagland.

So how do we combat these feelings and challenges on a daily basis? Both said to focus on the small victories.

“Just sort of randomly doing something novel and different, we find the people’s moods improve pretty significantly,” Hoagland said.

“For some folks it’s knowing I cleaned up my apartment, cleaned my house, I was able to go for a walk today, things we wouldn’t normally give ourselves a pat on the back for, it’s empowering to say this is hard this is my time to be me and I’m going the best I can. Today I did a good job at doing this,” Goodness said.

He also said checking in on people you haven’t spoken to in awhile is another way to stay healthy yourself. He said even if you’re not sure therapy is for you, what’s the harm in giving it a whirl? He said, you might end up liking it.

He recommends talking with your primary care provider or calling 211 to find a therapist that’s a good fit for you.