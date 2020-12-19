Over 700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 715 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the last update. This comes only a day after the largest single-day increase of 736 cases.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases per day is 658. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of deaths at 429.

750 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized — 138 of them are are in the ICU. The rolling 7-day average for the percentage of hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region is 29%. The 7-day rolling average ICU beds available in the region is 31%.

Here’s an age breakdown of the new confirmed cases:

15Female under 10
17Male under 10
35Female 10-19
30Male 10-19
60Female in her 20s
51Male in his 20s
77Female in her 30s
57Male in his 30s
50Female in her 40s
40Male in his 40s
1Non-binary in 40s
47Female in 50s
72Male in his 50s
38Female in her 60s
39Male in his 60s
24Female in her 70s
20Male in his 70s
13Female in her 80s
12Male in his 80s
1Non-binary in 80s
11Female in her 90s
5Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
715TOTAL NEW CASES

