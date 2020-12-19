Over 700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 715 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the last update. This comes only a day after the largest single-day increase of 736 cases.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases per day is 658. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of deaths at 429.

750 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized — 138 of them are are in the ICU. The rolling 7-day average for the percentage of hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region is 29%. The 7-day rolling average ICU beds available in the region is 31%.

Here’s an age breakdown of the new confirmed cases: