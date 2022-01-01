Over 500 new COVID hospitalizations in a single day across New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we fight the winter surge, we need to keep the most vulnerable among us in mind – do what you can to keep others in your community safe from COVID-19,” Gov. Hochul said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, and take advantage of the best tool we have at our disposal — the vaccine. If you haven’t gotten your second dose, do so as soon as possible and get your booster if you’re eligible. We will continue to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available as part of our Winter Surge Plan so we can continue to keep each other safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 384,365

– 384,365 Total Positive – 85,476

– 85,476 Percent Positive – 22.24%

– 22.24% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 19.79%

– 19.79% Patient Hospitalization – 8,451 (+532)

– 8,451 (+532) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,808

– 1,808 Patients in ICU – 1,112 (+40)

– 1,112 (+40) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 554 (+29)

– 554 (+29) Total Discharges – 232,184 (1,334)

– 232,184 (1,334) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 88

– 88 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,496

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 33,741,158

– 33,741,158 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 89,675

– 89,675 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 664,655

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%

– 89.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%

– 80.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%

– 82.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%

– 78.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%

– 69.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Capital Region 90.85 109.33 123.60 Central New York 91.69 107.14 130.52 Finger Lakes 72.95 86.33 104.13 Long Island 293.16 321.72 348.88 Mid-Hudson 209.51 233.52 260.99 Mohawk Valley 77.48 85.34 105.94 New York City 359.92 387.27 419.08 North Country 52.13 64.27 74.60 Southern Tier 78.67 91.08 105.03 Western New York 101.55 121.42 139.32 Statewide 248.11 271.60 297.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Capital Region 11.53% 13.41% 14.56% Central New York 11.29% 13.04% 14.91% Finger Lakes 11.87% 13.91% 15.68% Long Island 18.78% 20.75% 22.69% Mid-Hudson 15.39% 16.97% 19.35% Mohawk Valley 10.44% 11.37% 12.58% New York City 16.90% 18.58% 20.56% North Country 8.21% 10.51% 11.94% Southern Tier 9.51% 11.11% 12.24% Western New York 13.29% 15.02% 16.42% Statewide 16.21% 17.91% 19.79%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Bronx 20.77% 22.99% 25.50% Kings 16.21% 17.72% 19.42% New York 14.51% 15.62% 17.36% Queens 17.98% 19.78% 21.74% Richmond 17.38% 19.49% 21.44%

Yesterday, 85,476 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,555,040. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 41,708 575 Allegany 7,005 26 Broome 33,926 414 Cattaraugus 11,573 76 Cayuga 11,551 132 Chautauqua 17,823 146 Chemung 15,282 190 Chenango 6,785 68 Clinton 10,057 157 Columbia 7,061 107 Cortland 7,377 121 Delaware 5,555 56 Dutchess 46,464 838 Erie 151,262 2,373 Essex 3,759 65 Franklin 6,500 61 Fulton 9,121 62 Genesee 10,268 91 Greene 6,235 77 Hamilton 630 14 Herkimer 10,246 135 Jefferson 13,354 103 Lewis 4,795 24 Livingston 8,605 97 Madison 9,237 151 Monroe 115,241 1,565 Montgomery 8,469 83 Nassau 302,366 7,716 Niagara 34,866 472 NYC 1,594,682 49,724 Oneida 39,750 560 Onondaga 72,173 1,213 Ontario 14,302 180 Orange 77,891 1,770 Orleans 6,517 46 Oswego 17,454 250 Otsego 6,692 59 Putnam 17,260 520 Rensselaer 21,441 308 Rockland 68,241 1,676 Saratoga 31,400 448 Schenectady 22,875 276 Schoharie 3,470 41 Schuyler 2,437 22 Seneca 4,011 52 St. Lawrence 15,296 116 Steuben 14,793 132 Suffolk 327,038 6,803 Sullivan 12,561 292 Tioga 7,761 101 Tompkins 11,711 166 Ulster 22,596 270 Warren 9,221 105 Washington 8,413 88 Wayne 12,466 122 Westchester 186,739 4,057 Wyoming 6,310 56 Yates 2,418 28 Grand Total 3,555,040 85,476

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Data in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 89% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/17/21 and 12/30/21. This is a significant increase from the 78% announced on Thursday, which covered 12/16/2021 to 12/29/2021, and is evidence of the ongoing rapid spread of this variant.

Due to the holiday, updated numbers for today are not available.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

Yesterday, 88 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,496. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 2 Broome 3 Chautauqua 2 Clinton 1 Delaware 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 3 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 15 Madison 1 Manhattan 3 Monroe 3 Montgomery 1 Nassau 6 Niagara 3 Oneida 1 Onondaga 3 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Queens 9 Rensselaer 2 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Suffolk 8 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Wayne 2 Westchester 7

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website.

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the state’s website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 16,793 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,514 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: