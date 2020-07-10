1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Outed, Baja California governor admits he had COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

Baja California Governor admits he had COVID-19. Courtesy: state of Baja California.

TIJUANA (Border Report) — More than three months after testing positive for the coronavirus, an outspoken Mexican governor has hesitantly confirmed he had COVID-19.

That’s because word of Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla testing positive actually came from state Secretary of Tourism Mario Escobedo, who mentioned it during a recent interview.

Bonilla is known as a controversial figure in Mexican politics who often speaks his mind, even taking on figures such as President Donald Trump. His tourism secretary was no exception.

“Mario is a tattletale,” Bonilla said of Escobedo, as Bonilla begrudgingly admitted to having had COVID-19.

Bonilla said that earlier in the year he had headaches and fatigue and sought medical treatment in San Felipe, a small city along the Gulf of Mexico where he claims he didn’t get diagnosed with the virus.

He says the symptoms continued and that’s when he sought help from Dr. Alonso Perez, the state’s secretary of health.

“After a meeting and some tests where they checked everything, they told me it was sinusitis,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla claims weeks went by until March when the first cases of COVID-19 became known.

While comparing symptoms with those of the virus, Bonilla says he decided to get tested.

“I kept way from everyone, the test was negative, but came back positive in the antibody check,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla told reporters he has tested negative three times since learning he had the virus.

“Since I tested for the antibodies, I can’t get the virus anymore,” he said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss