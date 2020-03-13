Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women to shift to online learning due to virus pandemic

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — As a result of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Monroe County, Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women will shift to online learning, officials announced Friday.

According to officials, students will not report to school Monday, and won’t report back until April 13. Remote instruction is to begin Tuesday, March 17. A statement from officials said in part:

“This decision was not made lightly, nor was it in response to any current or specific cases of COVID-19 at our school. This decision affirms our responsibility to best ensure the health and safety of our school community and our communal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus. Our Mercy values compel us to protect the most vulnerable among us by taking preventative measures through social distancing. This is of particular importance at Mercy due to our relationship with the Sisters of Mercy and our physical connection to the Motherhouse -a residence for many elderly or immune-compromised sisters who receive medical services.

“As a result of the decision to close the school, all events and activities, including spring sports, are cancelled through April 13, 2020. Some of these may be rescheduled, but we do not have details at this time. We will reassess the situation the week of April 6, 2020 and provide updates regarding future plans for classes, events, and activities. As of now, we anticipate reopening the school on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.