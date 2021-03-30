Open vaccine appointments for this week at Monroe County sites

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health say there are a number of available COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week.

The appointments available range from Tuesday, March 31 through Tuesday, April 6. April 6 also marks the day that all adults 16 years and older will be eligible to schedule vaccine appointments in New York.

Appointments for county-run sites can be booked online now.

The locations of the county-run sites are as follows:

Monroe County Fleet Center: All Vaccine Eligible Individuals

145 Paul Road, Rochester, NY 14624

Rochester Riverside Convention Center: All Vaccine Eligible Individuals

103 E. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Validated parking is available in the South Avenue garage for residents attending appointments at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Handicap parking is available on Main Street directly in front of the Convention Center.

Wegmans Conference Center: Public-facing Grocery Store Workers

200 Wegmans Market Street, Rochester, NY 14624