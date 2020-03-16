Live Now
Victor resident 1st in Ontario County with confirmed case of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ONTARIO, COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with Ontario County has confirmed one coronavirus case in the county.

Public Health Director Mary Beer confirmed one woman has tested positive for COVID-19

“This individual was already known to us because we had the individual under preliminary quarantine and this individual had been cooperating full,” Beer said.

Beer said the woman, who is under 60 years old, lives in Victor and is an employee at the Friendly Home, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Rochester.

The woman recently returned from a trip from Miami, Florida. The woman and her husband are in quarantine in their homes.

“Is it going to be worse? We’re going to get hit just like the rest of the country. But were trying to mitigate, we’re trying to be on top of it,” Beer said. Over the weekend, the county declared a state of emergency.

As of Monday, there were 3 residents in Ontario County in mandatory quarantine and under a dozen in preliminary county.

“Now is the time for us all to come together and try to stop this by not just thinking about yourself,” Beer said. “Think about your neighbors, your family, how are you going to feel if you got it and gave it to your mother and they passed away? This is a time not to be selfish.”

Officials said that on Monday, a conference day is being held for all the nine school districts. On Tuesday, they will have a half day in order to gain all materials they would need for weeks ahead at home. After that, the schools will be closed up until April 13.

The Department of Motor Vehicles in Geneva is closed, the office in Canandaigua will remain open.

“We want to save the masks, save the gowns, save the gloves,” one official said. “Its all these containment strategies, that’s how were going to stop this. by keeping people away from each other.”

The State of Emergency went into effect 12 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 and will last 30 days unless it is canceled by Ontario County officials.

