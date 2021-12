CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Department of Health is hosting an at-home COVID-19 testing kit and mask distribution event Monday afternoon.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ontario County highway buildings. Residents are encouraged to come pick up a testing kit and KN95 masks.

Officials say masks come in adult and child sizes. There is a one-test kit limit for each family member, and a two-mask limit for each family member.