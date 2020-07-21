Ontario County ‘exploring options’ to stop coronavirus violations at businesses

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County health officials said they’re looking into other options to get businesses to comply with COVID-19 laws. While they said their case numbers are still low, they don’t want people to let their guard down.

Mary Beer is the Ontario County Public Health Director. She said since our region entered phase four, cases in Ontario County have increased from 1-2 to 3-4 per day. Beer said recently, new cases of COVID-19 have been younger people.

“Some people are trying to push the envelope in terms of bigger gatherings they really aren’t supposed to be having, so we’re really trying to crack down on those,” she said.

Cracking down also includes businesses.

“I’m really happy with many, many business owners who are taking this seriously, who are requiring the mask, who are following to the letter of the law and so many places are, but there are some places we are really trying to get them buttoned up.”

She said right now they’re using education to enforce, but other options are being explored to ensure businesses are following the law. News 8 has reached out to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Beer said Ontario County’s numbers are still on track and this isn’t a spike, but she doesn’t want to end up like the rest of the country.

“Be safe out there and don’t be selfish, we live in a community.”

Beer also said an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Seager Marine in Canandaigua. She said the employee is from Monroe County so the health department there is handling it. A representative from Seager said the employee hasn’t come back to work since testing positive and all employees have been notified about the case. They also said masks are required for employees and customers. Beer said the employee was wearing a mask while working.

Full statement from Seager Marine:

I can confirm that an employee of Seager Marine reported testing positive for COVID-19. That employee has not come back to work since she tested positive and will remain home for at least a 14 day self-isolation period. We have since:

Called and sought guidance from the Ontario County Public Health department; Advised all Seager employees of this development; Instructed all employees who were in close contact with the affected employee to stay home for a 14-day period; and Closed the deli area multiple times for multiple opportunities to thoroughly clean and disinfect the entire surrounding area, having reopened the deli only after each cleaning was complete.

You asked if masks are required. They are. We require all Seager employees to wear a mask and maintain an adequate social distance from customers whenever possible. We also require all employees who prepare or serve food to wash their hands regularly and wear disposable gloves at all times. In addition, consistent with the signs posted throughout our premises, we tell all customers to wear a mask and provide them with masks for free if they do not have a mask of their own. (We order our masks, hand sanitizers and gloves from the Finger Lakes Visitors Center).

Keep in mind we must keep a lot of the information confidential as much of the information is protected by HIPAA and other rules and regulations. We have reminded our employees to stay vigilant in their personal hygiene and continue to abide by the CDC guidelines.

The health and safety of our employees and customers has always been and remains our top priority. Please join us in sending our best wishes to those that are affected by COVID-19, including our employees and others throughout the Canandaigua community.​