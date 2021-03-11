One Year Later: How is Ted O’Brien doing now?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we reflect on a one year anniversary since COVID-19 entered our community, you may remember one story that involves a familiar face for many in Rochester.

Assistant Attorney General and Former New York State Senator Ted O’Brien was diagnosed with COVID-19 the first week of March, and went through a tumultuous journey – saying it was a miracle he even survived.

After being in a coma for almost a month, being placed on a ventilator and undergoing a tracheotomy after losing most of his lung capacity, O’Brien says he is doing great a year later.

O’Brien says he’s always been active, and into fitness and running. He never imagined the coronavirus would his body as hard as it did. In fact – he didn’t even know he had COVID-19 when he first started getting symptoms. He initially didn’t have the tell-tale sign of a fever.

It wasn’t until he fainted at home – his wife knew something was up. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and tested positive shortly after.

After that first hospital visit, doctors sent O’Brien home to recover with what were mild symptoms at the time. But it wasn’t over yet.

His wife has a gut feeling after talking with a neighbor who mentioned an oxygen monitor you can purchase from CVS. She decided to get one for Ted. The levels – were not good.

“It kept dropping. You want it to be at 95, 97, I always have had good rate but when it went to 90 she took me back to hospital. My lungs were ravaged by something called Ground Glass Pneumonia,” he said.

O’Brien doesn’t remember much after that second visit. He fell into a coma for almost four weeks. “I had lost most of my lung capacity but the great care at Rochester General saved me,” he said.

O’Brien credits doctors for saving his life, and also family.

“I had this dream I couldn’t move. I was locked in an iced over house, I remember calling out, ‘I don’t think I can make it through the night,’ But I heard someone chipping ice off a window pain in the distance saying, ‘I can see him in there, he’s gonna be okay,’ it was the voice of my brother and law,” he said. It was his brother in law in real life, speaking on a phone through his ear as he was in a coma. O’Brien says it didn’t mean a lot at first, but after he heard about how his doctor had been holding a cell phone to his ear, he was shocked at how hearing those familiar voices caused a light to switch and a glimmer of hope to take over his body.

Ted woke up. His lungs made a full recovery after losing 80% capacity. He says the journey was a day by day process that took patience.

“The first time I tried to walk, I walked from the front door to the sidewalk, the next day the sidewalk to my neighbor’s driveway, and then two driveways, every day a little more and slowly turned into jogging. First for 20 seconds, then off for 20 seconds, just to get my lungs working.

Today – he’s choosing to savor those precious life moments that remind us all to not take anything for granted – like time with his daughters.

ONE YEAR LATER: Assist. Attorney General/former senator Ted O'Brien reflects on a life-threatening journey with COVID – he was in a coma for almost a month.



Here he is a year later, speaking about precious life moments as a father he will never take for granted again. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/l4kWDRGNFK — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 11, 2021

A message for the public: a light is at the end of the tunnel, hang tight.

“The most depressing thing is when people think they don’t have to wear masks …we can open up our lives again but we don’t want to rush it with all the new variants. My way of thinking is it’s important we get vaccinated and stay safe put pandemic behind us,” he said.

That dream also inspired O’Brien and his wife to start a program called the Family Connection Fund – in which Palliative Care Teams is work with RIT to create new ways to increase communication between doctors, family members and patients.