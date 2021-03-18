State-run pop-up vaccination site in Geneva Saturday

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 16 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online over the next week at churches, public housing developments and community centers across New York State — one in Geneva.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church which is located at 70 Clark St. will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,500 people throughout the week. Since January 15, more than 145 community-based pop-up sites administered more than 55,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and community centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo’s Vaccine Equity Task Force.