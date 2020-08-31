One COVID-19 death statewide Sunday, 24th straight day of less than 1% infection rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Monday to give an update on New York state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

It’s been 184 days since the coronavirus was first diagnosed in New York, and the governor says the state’s situation continues to improve. The governor said some 66,000 tests were conducted Sunday, of which 0.99% came back positive — the 24th straight day of an infection rate of less than 1% statewide. Additioanlly, the governor also said only one New Yorker died from COVID-19 Sunday.

“There was a time we went through this when we literally had hundreds of people dying from this every day,” Gov. Cuomo said.”New Yorkers have saved tens of thousands of lives. If New Yorkers didn’t do what they did, tens of thousands of more people would have died. Those are the facts. Bless the people of New York because they saved lives.”

The governor also said that 418 New Yorkers remain hospitalized with the virus, and there are 109 patients in an ICU — both all-time lows since the crisis began in New York. The governor said 51 people intubated is a slight uptick, but still trending in the right direction.

The governor said that colleges are the “canary in the coal mine” and could be a foreshadowing of what K-12 school districts can expect when reopening occurs.

“Don’t be shocked if we get to September and school districts ‘say we’re starting with in person,’ and then in a few weeks they switch to remote, cancel classes, etc. That is going to happen,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor then called on Congress to provide $59 billion to address “catastrophic” budget shortfalls that could impact the “jobs and livelihoods of workers in the state.” The governor, along with labor leaders from New York state, sent a letter to federal representatives that details the hospitals, schools, projects, and other institutions which would be impacted without funding. The governor and labor leaders also called on Congress to repeal the tax change that eliminated the State and Local Tax Deduction (SALT).

According to the governor’s office, “New York state requires $30 billion during the current fiscal year and next to avoid massive disruption. New York City requires $9 billion, local governments outside of New York City require $4.5 billion, the MTA requires $12 billion, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey requires $3 billion.”

