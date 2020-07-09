1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Ohio police department asks public not to overwhelm dispatch with mask complaints

Coronavirus

by: Brittany Rall and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — With a new mask mandate for Ohio’s Cuyahoga County officially in effect, police are asking residents not to overwhelm the dispatch line with complaints about other people not wearing masks.

“Previous orders have been enforced by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. There was mention at yesterday’s news conference that local law enforcement would enforce this order. Until we receive clarification and direct instruction on enforcement of this order, we can not respond to calls of this nature,” the department explained.

They also issued a reminder about businesses having the right to deny service to those who choose not to wear a mask.

“If you refuse, the business can ask you to leave. If you refuse to leave, the police will enforce trespassing violations. This is obviously not something that we want to do, so we are asking for everyone’s continued patience and cooperation.”

Those who don’t wear a mask could face a misdemeanor charge. However, Governor DeWine said that’s not their main objective.

“We’re not looking to see a lot of people arrested, that’s not the idea at all. The idea is that this is the norm. This is what is needed for Ohioans to stay safe,” DeWine said.

The other counties included in the mandate are Butler, Trumbull, Huron, Franklin, Hamilton and Montgomery.

