Ohio man recovering from COVID-19 says ‘listen to everything they’re telling you’

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Ohio man recovering from COVID-19 says ‘listen to everything they’re telling you’

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Putting a name and face to a statistic. On Friday, we caught up with one of the 68 people who have COVID-19 in Mahoning County.

Donny Riccitelli, of Boardman, spent five days in the hospital fighting the disease.

“You gotta fight, you gotta fight hard and you have to listen, listen to everything they’re telling you and just get better,” he said.

Riccitelli, 41 years old, graduated from McDonald High School and is an assistant girls basketball coach at Boardman High School.

He is now back home, quarantined in his basement while his wife and three kids are quarantined upstairs.

“Went to Urgent Care last Wednesday and ultimately ended up in the hospital Wednesday night last week,” he said.

His first symptoms — a dry cough — came Saturday, March 14 after being in a crowded place.

When his cough worsened and his temperature hit 104 degrees, he ended up at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. He was immediately put on oxygen, but was never on a ventilator.

“They ended up switching my medication to the Plaquenil, which is that malaria drug that everybody’s been talking about. They switched that on Thursday night and I slowly started making improvements. Thursday night and Friday night I was packed in ice to get my fever down,” Riccitelli said.

There was a time when he was concerned about his life.

“I was concerned after the doctor, after the first doctor asked me if something were to go awry, if I were to lose my breath or something that would happen to my heart, if they wanted me to be saved. I said absolutely. I have a wife and three kids at home, and that started to get serious then,” he said.

Riccitelli said his cough was not a normal common cold cough.

“Yeah, it’s well beyond that. Like right now, I would not even be able to have a conversation with you. I would be in a total coughing spell right now,” he said.

He was also extremely complimentary of the nurses and doctors at the hospital.

“I gotta tell you that the nurses at St. Elizabeth’s, they did such a phenomenal job. They were so scared and I fell for them because they did such an amazing job coming in, knowing exactly what I needed to control certain things and I can’t thank them enough for that. Were they fully equipped and masked and everything when they were in there? Yes. Not only were they fully equipped, but before they left my room they had to have all of that stripped down, so they could not carry anything out into the other rooms or onto the floor,” Riccitelli said.

He was in the hospital for five days, having dealt with COVID-19 for nine.

But, Riccitelli is feeling much better now. His temperature is back to normal and the doctors expect a full recovery. He has to stay quarantined until March 30 but said he’s going a little longer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss