1  of  49
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church First Congregational Church of Canandaigua Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Roosevelt Children's Center Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Ohio governor closes bars, dine-in restaurants amid spread of coronavirus; carry-out, drive-thru still open

Coronavirus

by: WCMH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday afternoon that all restaurants and bars will close for the immediate future to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

All restaurants with delivery, carry-out, and drive-thru options will remain open, DeWine said.

DeWine said he came to the decision after being contacted by citizens around the state sharing photos and stories of crowded bars Saturday night, despite warnings of social distancing and the governor’s edict limiting crowds to no larger than 100 people.

“Based upon all of this and based upon the fact of where we are at this point, in this pandemic — we are literally at a crucial, crucial, crucial stage — Dr. Acton will be signing an order that all bars in the state and all restaurants will close at 9 o’clock tonight,” DeWine said.

The governor added he does not know how long the closure will last.

“Carry-out food is still allowed and certainly encouraged,” DeWine said.

During an appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press earlier on Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is considering closing bars and restaurants as the state fights the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

When asked by host Chuck Todd if he is considering closing bars and restaurants, DeWine said he is looking into the possibility.

“We started off last week closing the schools,” DeWine said. “We’ve reduced the number of people gathered together to 100. We’ve restricted access to our nursing homes, to our prisons, so we’re taking tough steps.”

The Ohio Department of Health announced 37 confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio Sunday, up 10 from Saturday’s numbers. There are also 361 people under investigation, up from 264 Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss