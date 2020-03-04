Officials: Wayne Co. residents under quarantine

WAYNE COUNTY (WROC) — The Wayne County Department of Health announced Wednesday that residents who recently returned from areas affected by the coronavirus are in quarantine.

Those individuals have not been confirmed as positive for having the coronavirus, and there are currently no confirmed cases in Wayne County. The residents informed the health department of their recent travels and have been fully cooperative with the local and regional state health departments.

They are isolated in their own homes and have been monitoring themselves for symptoms.

The department will provide local updates as they become available.