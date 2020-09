NYS’s positive COVID-19 infection rate comes in just below 1%; over 90K tests done Wednesday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives for a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the positive coronavirus test rate for Wednesday came in at 0.98%. A total of 91,504 tests were done on Wednesday, and 896 came back positive.

“No community rose to the occasion like New Yorkers rose to the occasion. We went from the highest infection rate in the nation to one of the lowest infection rates in the nation. That’s what the history books are going to say. That happened for one reason: Because New Yorkers stepped up and were loving and believed in community and cared for one another,” Governor Cuomo said. “Now our calibration is between managing COVID and managing reopening. We don’t want to see the COVID infection rate go over one percent for any period of time, and we are right up against it. There is no margin for error here – this pandemic is far from over: Everyone must keep washing their hands, socially distancing and wearing their masks, and above all, staying New York tough.”

Thursday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 486 (+3)

Patients Newly Admitted – 72

Hospital Counties – 33

Number ICU – 135 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 68 (+1)

Total Discharges – 75,962 (+59)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,413

Each region’s percentage of positive test results over the last three days is below: