NYS to provide separate vaccine allocation just for college students

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that New York State will provide a new, separate allocation of 35,000 vaccines for college students at SUNY schools and private colleges. This initial allocation will include 21,000 vaccines for SUNY students and 14,000 vaccines for private colleges and will be administered to residential and non-commuter students who are leaving for the summer.

The Governor also announced that the new direct vaccine allocation will, in part, be administered to SUNY students at the state-run vaccination sites at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood and at SUNY Old Westbury, both on Long Island. Students can make appointments through their schools.

“Vaccinating SUNY students before they leave for summer break is the key to restoring normalcy on our campuses when students return in the fall,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.

“We’re now focusing on students, and we want to get students vaccinated before the end of the school year. The 18 to 24 population is growing in positivity, and many of them are in colleges and universities. It makes all the sense in the world to use the schools as the base for the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said.

On April 6, Malatras announced a program specifically designed to begin vaccinating SUNY residential students prior to the end of the spring semester.