NYS reports most COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-July as state monitors hotspot clusters

ALBANY, NY – MAY 01: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during his daily press briefing on May 1, 2020 in Albany, New York. Cuomo stated that New York will eliminate deductibles for mental health services for frontline workers. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday said New York state continues to lead the way in COVID-19 testing, with more than 145,000 test results being reported to the state Wednesday. The statewide infection rate remains low, but COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise.

Of the record amount of tests results reported Wednesday, only about 1.01% came back positive. This 1.01 COVID-19 positive rate does not include the hot spots in New York, which Gov. Cuomo says makeup about 6% of the population.

In the hot spots, which are primarily downstate, the positive rate from Wednesday’s tests was about 5.8%.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations slightly increased Wednesday, with 754 New Yorkers now being hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the New York State Health Department, from August 20 until September 22, the number of hospitalizations in New York State was consistently below 500. However, during the last 15 days, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus has risen by about 250.

754 COVID-19 hospitalizations is the most the state has seen since July 16.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions, according to Governor Cuomo:

Capital Region – 0.5%

Central New York – 1%

Finger Lakes – 0.3%

Long Island – 1%

Mid-Hudson – 2.2%

Mohawk Valley – 0.5%

North Country – 0.7%

Southern Tier – 1.3%

Western New York – 1.4%

New York City – 1.2%

At his conference call Thursday, Governor Cuomo continued to ask local governments to enforce the law in regards to COVID-19. The governor reiterated that COVID-19 is a public health emergency and the law must be enforced.

The governor said the state continues to monitor the hotspot clusters closely, including the enforcement of new compliance regulations regarding education, religious worship, gatherings, and dining. The hotspots are primarily downstate areas.

“The clusters are 6% of the state population,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I don’t think there is any other state that does enough testing to even know what 6% of the population is doing. So we’re focused on 6% of the population because we have enough data to know what 6% is doing. Don’t confuse 6% of the population and say it’s representative of the population, because it’s not.”

The governor answered criticism from some religious groups, who claim the new hotspot cluster regulations aren’t fair.

“The rules were never enforced in these communities,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Remember, the new rule, if you will, for clusters in the red zone, says the synagogue would have a maximum of 10 people. At one time we had rules that closed down houses of worship. Closing down is more dramatic than the current rule. Why are they so upset about the current rule when there was a previous rule that was more dramatic? Because the previous rules were never enforced. That’s why this new rule seems harsh, because they never followed the first rule.”

The governor also responded to claims from President Donald Trump, who said New York state is shutting down until Election Day to hurt his reelection campaign.

“The president is lying, or ignorant,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re not closing down anything, we’re talking about 6% of the population. These are limitations, but in many ways these limitations are more liberal than previous iterations. Also, these limitations were put in place for 14 days, the election is not in 14 days.”

The governor was critical of comments made by Vice President Mike Pence in Wednesday night’s debate with Sen. Kamala Harris.

“The vice president called Sen. Harris a monster yesterday,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Now the vice president has always tried to set himself up as a gentlemen and a professional, who is above pettiness and ugliness. Well he was petty and he was ugly, and he was insensitive yesterday. ‘Sen. Harris is a monster.’ On what basis? What justification to use that word, a monster? This on a debate after the president made the first debate a disgusting display of mockery, bulling, and obnoxiousness. You’d think the vice president would say ‘I want to set a different tone, that’s not my style,’ and then he calls the first African-American, Asian, female to run for vice president a monster. Disgusting, just wrong.”