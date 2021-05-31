NYS releases website to register vaccinated 12 to 17-year-olds for college scholarship drawings

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State has released the website that will allow parents or legal guardians of any New Yorker who is 12 to 17-years-old and has received at least their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to enter their child for a chance to win a college scholarship.

There will be 50, four-year, full ride scholarships to any two-year or four-year New York State public college or university. The scholarships include tuition, fees, room and board, and other expenses.

The scholarship incentive is part of the Get a Shot to Make Your Future campaign Governor Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

Drawings for the scholarships will be conducted weekly for five weeks beginning on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Ten weekly winners will be announced each Wednesday. The drawing schedule is listed below:

Entry End Date Drawing Date Announcement date May 31, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EDT June 7, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT June 8, 2021 June 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EDT June 14, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT June 15, 2021 June 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EDT June 21, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT June 22, 2021 June 23, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EDT June 28, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Parents and guardians can enter for their 12 to 17-year-old here.