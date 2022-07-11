(WSYR-TV) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday the launch of a new, free COVID-19 hotline for those who test positive for the virus, but don’t have a health care provider.
This initiative is a part of New York’s ongoing efforts to help reduce barriers to COVID-19 treatment for communities across the state.
The hotline is open 24/7 and operated by Health + Hospitals professionals.
All New Yorkers outside of New York City who test positive for COVID-19 are eligible for treatment by calling 888-TREAT-NY (888-873-2869) or completing an evaluation at the NYS COVID-19 ExpressCare Therapeutics Access website.
New York City residents have a different hotline number and should call 212-COVID-19 for treatment.
The telemedicine visit will include a clinical assessment that will give you the appropriate treatment plan. This could include a prescription of oral antiviral medications such as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir that help fight infection and shorten a patient’s recovery time.
Although the Department of Health will cover the costs of service for those patients without health care coverage, insured patients will need to pay a co-pay based on their specific plan under this agreement.
We’ve made real progress in our fight against COVID-19, but as new variants continue to spread it’s important to continue to adapt and expand our efforts to protect New Yorkers. Our new COVID-19 treatment hotline will provide New Yorkers with better access to early treatments that help prevent severe illness.Governor Kathy Hochul, (D) New York
The hotline was launched through a partnership with the NYS Health Department and the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals.
NYC Health + Hospitals is proud to partner with the Governor’s Office and the State Health Department to offer COVID-19 therapeutics to the entire state through our proven Virtual ExpressCare program. Virtual ExpressCare has been a vital part of our strategy to ensure that everyone in New York City has access to the COVID-19 care and treatment they need, and it will bring the same expertise and commitment to all New Yorkers across the state.Dr. Katz, President and Mitchell Katz, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals
Learn more about available COVID-19 treatments through New York State by clicking here.