New York hits lowest daily positivity rate since COVID-19 pandemic began at 0.59%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State’s COVID-19 positivity rate hits a new pandemic low: 0.59%.

Statewide positivity rate is 0.59%, previous record-low was 0.65% on August 27, 2020

7-day average positivity of all 10 regions of New York state falls below 2.0% for first time since October 28, 2020

7-day statewide positivity rate is 0.76%, lowest since August 29, 2020, declined 53 consecutive days

1,169 patient hospitalizations statewide, lowest since November 1, 2020

The Finger Lakes’ 7-day average positivity fell to 1.87% yesterday, bringing the individual 7-day average positivity of all 10 regions across the state below 2.0% for the first time since October 28, 2020.

“As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus – the vaccine. It’s free, accessible, and effective.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 159,504

– 159,504 Total Positive – 937

– 937 Percent Positive – 0.59%

– 0.59% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.76%

– 0.76% Patient Hospitalization – 1,169 (-54)

– 1,169 (-54) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -275

– -275 Patients Newly Admitted – 151

– 151 Number ICU – 304 (+4)

– 304 (+4) Number ICU with Intubation – 178 (+1)

– 178 (+1) Total Discharges – 181,867 (+186)

– 181,867 (+186) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 42,665

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Bed in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 241 206 15% Central New York 225 185 18% Finger Lakes 397 231 42% Long Island 835 573 31% Mid-Hudson 641 370 42% Mohawk Valley 97 72 26% New York City 2,416 1,838 24% North Country 57 25 56% Southern Tier 115 66 43% Western New York 543 332 39% Statewide 5,567 3,898 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Thursday, May 27, 2021 Capital Region 1.08% 1.06% 0.99% Central New York 1.51% 1.49% 1.48% Finger Lakes 2.21% 2.09% 1.87% Long Island 0.69% 0.67% 0.64% Mid-Hudson 0.77% 0.72% 0.71% Mohawk Valley 0.99% 1.04% 0.94% New York City 0.65% 0.62% 0.59% North Country 1.19% 1.12% 1.05% Southern Tier 0.57% 0.58% 0.54% Western New York 1.44% 1.35% 1.20% Statewide 0.85% 0.81% 0.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Thursday, May 27, 2021 Bronx 0.69% 0.63% 0.63% Kings 0.75% 0.73% 0.65% New York 0.41% 0.39% 0.38% Queens 0.67% 0.66% 0.63% Richmond 0.81% 0.77% 0.80%

Of the 2,083,041 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,614 11 Allegany 3,523 4 Broome 18,539 14 Cattaraugus 5,686 2 Cayuga 6,299 6 Chautauqua 8,903 3 Chemung 7,687 17 Chenango 3,462 0 Clinton 4,827 1 Columbia 4,041 0 Cortland 3,870 13 Delaware 2,350 1 Dutchess 29,371 12 Erie 89,180 38 Essex 1,588 0 Franklin 2,536 1 Fulton 4,392 6 Genesee 5,415 0 Greene 3,394 3 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,159 1 Jefferson 6,058 4 Lewis 2,779 6 Livingston 4,489 5 Madison 4,533 1 Monroe 68,233 72 Montgomery 4,247 3 Nassau 183,108 52 Niagara 19,947 9 NYC 933,168 390 Oneida 22,438 9 Onondaga 38,596 39 Ontario 7,377 6 Orange 48,113 22 Orleans 3,107 2 Oswego 7,565 4 Otsego 3,439 1 Putnam 10,570 3 Rensselaer 11,185 5 Rockland 46,829 8 Saratoga 15,280 9 Schenectady 13,133 8 Schoharie 1,686 1 Schuyler 1,052 1 Seneca 2,001 0 St. Lawrence 6,606 8 Steuben 6,893 9 Suffolk 200,333 56 Sullivan 6,627 11 Tioga 3,779 5 Tompkins 4,307 1 Ulster 13,861 7 Warren 3,630 1 Washington 3,127 2 Wayne 5,737 0 Westchester 129,313 42 Wyoming 3,570 2 Yates 1,176 0

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,665. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: