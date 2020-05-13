NYS Dept. of Labor: $7.4 billion in unemployment paid out since start of pandemic, forfeiture day penalties suspended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor has issued $7.4 billion in unemployment benefits to 1.7 million New Yorkers, Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a media call Wednesday.

Reardon also said forfeiture days would be suspended in light of the pandemic.

“Individuals will begin receiving the full benefits they would otherwise be eligible for. The payments should begin arriving in the next two weeks and will include back pay through today’s date,” Reardon added.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.