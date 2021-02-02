NYS COVID-19 vaccine update: Majority of nursing home residents vaccinated, feds sending more doses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- It’s been a struggle for the state to get millions of eligible New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19. At current levels, it will still take months to vaccinate residents currently eligible.
However, the average number of doses received from the Federal Government has increased over the past two weeks from 210K to 222K doses per week as of February 2.
For seven weeks New York has been receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses from Washington. In the first five weeks, the number of vaccines received varied beginning with 90K the first week then 392K, 201K, 160K, and 209K in subsequent weeks.
The past two shipments for weeks six (January 18-24) and seven (January 25-31) have shown the number of vaccines received has stabilized. The state receiving 250,400 doses each week.
Out of approximately 1.6M first doses received, the state has administered 90%, nearly 1.4M. Almost 115K first and second doses have been given out in the Capital Region, the six most out of 10 regions. The greatest number of vaccines has been administered in New York City, 757,044K. The least number in the Mohawk Valley, 35,922K.
|Region
|Doses Received
(1st & 2nd)
|Doses Administered
(1st & 2nd)
|% Administered
(1st & 2nd doses)
|Capital Region
|137,840
|114,685
|83%
|Central N.Y.
|108,865
|104,948
|96%
|Finger Lakes
|136,255
|113,098
|83%
|Long Island
|288,360
|212,802
|74%
|Mid-Hudson
|219,420
|144,699
|66%
|Mohawk Valley
|59,860
|35,922
|60%
|New York City
|1,040,800
|757,044
|73%
|North Country
|62,350
|41,358
|66%
|Southern Tier
|67,835
|47,274
|70%
|Western N.Y.
|157,915
|128,896
|82%
|Statewide
|2,279,500
|1,700,726
|75%
New York has also started reporting the number of residents and staff that have been vaccinated at skilled nursing facilities. Almost half of nursing home staff have received the vaccine (49%), while 75% of residents have been vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccine administered in skilled nursing facilities
|Region
|% of Residents
|% of Staff
|Capital Region
|85%
|56%
|Central N.Y.
|79%
|53%
|Finger Lakes
|85%
|53%
|Long Island
|74%
|46%
|Mid-Hudson
|77%
|52%
|Mohawk Valley
|77%
|45%
|New York City
|69%
|45%
|North Country
|83%
|56%
|Southern Tier
|85%
|50%
|Western N.Y.
|79%
|53%
|Statewide
|75%
|49%
Capital Region numbers are a bit higher than the state average, 56% of staff and 85% of residents have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Looking at 11 local counties, the greatest percentage of nursing home residents have been vaccinated in Columbia County, 91%. In Washington County, the greatest percentage of nursing home staff has been vaccinated, 67%.
|County
|% of Residents
|% of Staff
|Albany
|83%
|52%
|Columbia
|91%
|42%
|Essex
|73%
|54%
|Fulton
|89%
|45%
|Greene
|73%
|53%
|Montgomery
|79%
|44%
|Rensselaer
|87%
|51%
|Saratoga
|90%
|55%
|Schenectady
|85%
|66%
|Warren
|76%
|62%
|Washington
|90%
|67%