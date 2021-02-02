NYS COVID-19 vaccine update: Majority of nursing home residents vaccinated, feds sending more doses

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- It’s been a struggle for the state to get millions of eligible New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19. At current levels, it will still take months to vaccinate residents currently eligible.

However, the average number of doses received from the Federal Government has increased over the past two weeks from 210K to 222K doses per week as of February 2.

For seven weeks New York has been receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses from Washington. In the first five weeks, the number of vaccines received varied beginning with 90K the first week then 392K, 201K, 160K, and 209K in subsequent weeks.

The past two shipments for weeks six (January 18-24) and seven (January 25-31) have shown the number of vaccines received has stabilized. The state receiving 250,400 doses each week.

Out of approximately 1.6M first doses received, the state has administered 90%, nearly 1.4M. Almost 115K first and second doses have been given out in the Capital Region, the six most out of 10 regions. The greatest number of vaccines has been administered in New York City, 757,044K. The least number in the Mohawk Valley, 35,922K.

Region Doses Received

(1st & 2nd) Doses Administered

(1st & 2nd) % Administered

(1st & 2nd doses) Capital Region 137,840 114,685 83% Central N.Y. 108,865 104,948 96% Finger Lakes 136,255 113,098 83% Long Island 288,360 212,802 74% Mid-Hudson 219,420 144,699 66% Mohawk Valley 59,860 35,922 60% New York City 1,040,800 757,044 73% North Country 62,350 41,358 66% Southern Tier 67,835 47,274 70% Western N.Y. 157,915 128,896 82% Statewide 2,279,500 1,700,726 75% Source: NY Vaccine Dashboard

New York has also started reporting the number of residents and staff that have been vaccinated at skilled nursing facilities. Almost half of nursing home staff have received the vaccine (49%), while 75% of residents have been vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine administered in skilled nursing facilities

Region % of Residents % of Staff Capital Region 85% 56% Central N.Y. 79% 53% Finger Lakes 85% 53% Long Island 74% 46% Mid-Hudson 77% 52% Mohawk Valley 77% 45% New York City 69% 45% North Country 83% 56% Southern Tier 85% 50% Western N.Y. 79% 53% Statewide 75% 49% Source: NY Vaccine Dashboard

Capital Region numbers are a bit higher than the state average, 56% of staff and 85% of residents have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Looking at 11 local counties, the greatest percentage of nursing home residents have been vaccinated in Columbia County, 91%. In Washington County, the greatest percentage of nursing home staff has been vaccinated, 67%.