NYS COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop as warmer months approach

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – The New York State COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.22%, which is the lowest rate since Oct. 22, 2020.

NYS COVID Statistics as of May 7, 2021:

  • Statewide positivity rate drops to 1.22 percent—Lowest since Oct. 22
  • Statewide seven-day average positivity rate drops to 1.53 percent—Lowest since Oct. 30; 32 straight days of decline
  • Hospitalizations drop to 2,264—Lowest since Nov. 17; Down 573 during the past week
  • ICU patients drop to 571—Lowest since Nov. 23
  • Intubations drop to 354—Lowest since Nov. 30
  • 25 COVID-19 deaths in NYS on May 6, 2021

“As the COVID-19 numbers improve and more residents get vaccinated, we’re reopening our economy and getting New Yorkers back to work,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “Our progress is a function of what New Yorkers do to slow the spread, so washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing remain important behaviors each of us can practice to keep everyone safe. We’re also continuing to focus on making the vaccine more accessible, and that means expanding walk-ins and opening new pop-up sites to reach specific populations that have lower vaccination rates. New Yorkers have labored for a long time to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, and we need everyone to stay vigilant and keep working together so we can finally defeat this COVID beast for good.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 194,988
  • Total Positive – 2,370
  • Percent Positive – 1.22%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.53%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,264 (-71)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -573
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 287
  • Number ICU – 571 (-34)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 354 (-17)
  • Total Discharges – 177,665 (309)
  • Deaths – 25
  • Total Deaths – 42,211

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region860.01%28%
Central New York580.01%33%
Finger Lakes2320.02%39%
Long Island3130.01%36%
Mid-Hudson2010.01%47%
Mohawk Valley280.01%40%
New York City10060.01%34%
North Country200.00%57%
Southern Tier740.01%51%
Western New York2460.02%33%
Statewide22640.01%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24020913%
Central New York23319118%
Finger Lakes39722942%
Long Island84960729%
Mid-Hudson67038143%
Mohawk Valley977622%
New York City2,532189625%
North Country592951%
Southern Tier1157634%
Western New York54534437%
Statewide5,737403830%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region1.49%1.34%1.41%
Central New York1.51%1.38%1.23%
Finger Lakes2.84%2.74%2.70%
Long Island1.67%1.57%1.45%
Mid-Hudson1.71%1.67%1.61%
Mohawk Valley1.44%1.36%1.42%
New York City1.61%1.55%1.44%
North Country2.09%1.92%2.05%
Southern Tier0.75%0.68%0.66%
Western New York3.12%2.82%2.57%
Statewide1.71%1.62%1.53%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx1.67%1.57%1.45%
Brooklyn1.98%1.90%1.74%
Manhattan0.93%0.90%0.85%
Queens1.68%1.64%1.52%
Staten Island1.91%1.86%1.77%

Of the 2,050,859 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,27024
Allegany3,35310
Broome18,12722
Cattaraugus5,4655
Cayuga6,11214
Chautauqua8,7038
Chemung7,43512
Chenango3,35311
Clinton4,7517
Columbia3,94411
Cortland3,6796
Delaware2,2903
Dutchess28,93745
Erie87,297144
Essex1,56311
Franklin2,5034
Fulton4,28135
Genesee5,28618
Greene3,29710
Hamilton3040
Herkimer5,05413
Jefferson5,76721
Lewis2,60717
Livingston4,25611
Madison4,4143
Monroe65,166179
Montgomery4,14616
Nassau181,375122
Niagara19,39851
NYC920,981890
Oneida22,02123
Onondaga37,55840
Ontario7,23422
Orange47,54756
Orleans2,9923
Oswego7,32319
Otsego3,3536
Putnam10,48817
Rensselaer11,00225
Rockland46,51128
Saratoga14,92421
Schenectady12,83520
Schoharie1,6327
Schuyler1,0260
Seneca1,9623
St. Lawrence6,41510
Steuben6,63913
Suffolk198,352169
Sullivan6,47216
Tioga3,6184
Tompkins4,1939
Ulster13,63818
Warren3,52916
Washington3,02711
Wayne5,54615
Westchester128,30367
Wyoming3,4497
Yates1,1562

Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,211. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Cattaraugus1
Erie2
Kings7
Manhattan3
Nassau2
Niagara1
Orange1
Queens2
Rensselaer1
Suffolk3
Sullivan1
Westchester1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss