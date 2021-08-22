New York State COVID-19 update: August 22

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The governor’s office Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“COVID-19 remains a serious threat to New Yorkers, and with the Delta variant spreading, the key to success is getting as many people vaccinated as we can,” Governor Cuomo said. “Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine, sites are open across the state and the shot is free and effective. I urge everyone eligible who hasn’t gotten their shot yet to do so without delay.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 144,065
  • Total Positive – 4,340
  • Percent Positive – 3.01%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.14%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,953 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 275
  • Patients in ICU – 404 (-3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 185 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 190,656 (+275)
  • Deaths – 21
  • Total Deaths – 43,376
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,232,993
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 45,609
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 333,016
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, August 19, 2021Friday, August 20, 2021Saturday, August 21, 2021
Capital Region4.39%4.33%4.24%
Central New York4.30%4.46%4.55%
Finger Lakes3.96%4.00%4.07%
Long Island4.07%4.06%4.05%
Mid-Hudson3.37%3.40%3.36%
Mohawk Valley3.47%3.46%3.39%
New York City2.57%2.55%2.55%
North Country4.38%4.08%4.23%
Southern Tier3.34%3.17%3.26%
Western New York3.27%3.36%3.47%
Statewide3.13%3.12%3.14%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, August 19, 2021Friday, August 20, 2021Saturday, August 21, 2021
Bronx2.86%2.86%2.84%
Kings2.69%2.62%2.58%
New York2.01%2.02%2.09%
Queens2.68%2.69%2.65%
Richmond3.39%3.19%3.09%

Saturday, 4,340 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,219,940. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany26,23160
Allegany3,6476
Broome19,52343
Cattaraugus5,97316
Cayuga6,88337
Chautauqua9,33326
Chemung8,08416
Chenango3,77710
Clinton4,9799
Columbia4,2698
Cortland4,19629
Delaware2,6034
Dutchess31,34086
Erie93,163148
Essex1,7374
Franklin2,75618
Fulton4,65113
Genesee5,5859
Greene3,59810
Hamilton3504
Herkimer5,45710
Jefferson6,47312
Lewis2,9293
Livingston4,69418
Madison4,79813
Monroe72,715164
Montgomery4,51111
Nassau195,039353
Niagara20,75336
NYC1,001,4081,842
Oneida23,54836
Onondaga41,364108
Ontario7,76820
Orange51,184120
Orleans3,2545
Oswego8,14331
Otsego3,71812
Putnam11,16228
Rensselaer12,06728
Rockland48,73461
Saratoga16,75754
Schenectady14,11330
Schoharie1,8325
Schuyler1,1274
Seneca2,1187
St. Lawrence7,16327
Steuben7,23021
Suffolk212,400425
Sullivan7,14313
Tioga4,01910
Tompkins4,79027
Ulster14,91057
Warren4,0708
Washington3,3705
Wayne6,15824
Westchester135,446151
Wyoming3,6723
Yates1,2252

Saturday, 21 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,376. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Chenango2
Dutchess1
Erie2
Kings4
Monroe1
Nassau1
Onondaga1
Orange2
Oswego1
Queens1
Rensselaer1
Suffolk1
Tioga1
Westchester1

Saturday, 28,142 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,016 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region713,010957657,410686
Central New York558,899709521,039472
Finger Lakes721,404917675,763640
Long Island1,704,4544,5331,520,8453,028
Mid-Hudson1,350,0432,5411,202,9911,554
Mohawk Valley278,242321257,753206
New York City6,005,30316,4525,344,37011,046
North Country258,081214235,016174
Southern Tier369,892380343,402317
Western New York785,1461,118725,514893
Statewide12,744,47428,14211,484,10319,016

