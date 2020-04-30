NYS colleges receiving $900 million in federal funding, half goes to students in need

Breaking News
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 46 new cases, more recovered cases than active
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

NYS colleges receiving $900 million in federal funding, half goes to students in need

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Colleges and universities across New York State are receiving a total of $900 million from the federal CARES Act. Private colleges are receiving $300 million of that.

Roberts Wesleyan College is one of many colleges receiving that money. Half of it will go directly to students and the rest can be used to help the college with anything COVID-19 related.

Roberts is receiving $1.3 million, plus $15,000 for its seminary, in federal funding. Kimberley Wiedefeld is the vice president for enrollment management at Roberts. She said 40 percent of undergraduate students at Roberts are PEL Grant recipients.

“We are still in the development process of deciding who those dollars will go to and how we will award them, but the goal is to make sure we meet the needs of students who have extra needs based on moving to a virtual environment,” said Wiedefeld.

Mary Beth Labate is the president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities. She said the law isn’t specific about how many students should be given money, or how much money each student should be given. She said colleges with more low income students will receive more funding.

The other half of the money goes towards COVID-19 related expenses.

“They could use it to help transfer in the costs incurred in transitioning to distance learning, the costs incurred in cleaning their campuses. We’re hoping we could use it ultimately to provide more financial aid to students,” Labate said.

The University of Rochester is receiving $6 million. A spokesperson for the college said while they are grateful for the help it’s not enough. They said this in a full statement:

The University of Rochester is extremely grateful for the support and leadership from our Congressional delegation for the emergency relief packages being made available for our patients, health care providers, researchers, and our students. These relief programs represent a lifeline for the University right now in order to support the unprecedented steps we have taken to help contain the virus, prepare and protect our community, and manage the significant revenue losses we continue to incur.  As one part of this, the University is expected to receive a little more than $6M from the CARES Act, allocated by the U.S. Department of Education based on student need at each institution. 

As a major research university with an academic medical center and six hospitals, we have halted elective procedures and dedicated so many of our resources to prepare and care for our region’s COVID-19 patients, leveraged our expertise to identify local disease patterns with our government partners, and kept our scientists and clinicians at the forefront of national efforts to develop new diagnostics, treatments and a vaccine. While these were the right things to do, the economic challenges caused by this pandemic response are particularly acute and forced us to make some difficult, but necessary decisions regarding our workforce.  While we are grateful for the support we have received for our hospitals and front line staff, it is insufficient.

We appreciate that some universities and health care systems may be better equipped to absorb their respective financial losses, but we are not, even as we continue to implement significant cost-saving actions. The federal relief packages created for institutions like ours are absolutely essential to our own operational recovery so that we may continue to fulfill our educational, research and health care missions.

Abate also said it’s a challenging time for colleges as they lose money from room and board refunds, event cancellations, and adjust to the new normal of enrollment for the next semester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss