NYC vaccination mandate for the private sector takes effect

FILE – A registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York, April 8, 2021. All private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday, Dec. 6, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine rules in the nation. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace is now in place.

Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof by Monday that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Businesses that do not comply could face fines starting at $1,000, but Mayor Bill de Blasio has said imposing penalties will be a last resort.

The new rules cover private places where work is performed in the presence of another worker or a member of the public.

That includes not only stores, but shared work spaces and taxis.