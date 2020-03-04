6 New York State residents tested positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — The governor confirmed on Wednesday that six New York residents have now tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman in her late thirties who contracted the virus after traveling to Iran.

On Tuesday, Cuomo confirmed the second case — a man from Westchester County who had an underlying respiratory illness, but no known travel history. On Wednesday, the governor said that the man’s wife, 20-year-old son, 14-year-old daughter, and a neighbor that had driven the man to the hospital have all tested positive for the virus. Right now, only the man has been hospitalized.

The son is a student at Yeshiva University, in New York City. The school released a statement on Wednesday morning saying one of its students has contracted the disease.

“We are taking every precaution by canceling all classes on Wilf Campus in Washington Heights for Wednesday March 4, 2020. This includes all in-person graduate courses on that campus as well as at the boys’ high school.”

At Yeshiva University, all classes are canceled, but the statement said dormitories and food services will remain open for students who stay on campus.

What this means for students on the Wilf Campus:

Dormitories and food services will remain open for students who stay on campus

Office of Student Life and Residence Life are available to help if students have concerns or need additional support

Students who have been quarantined or in self quarantine will be monitored by our health center along with guidance from city agencies, and we will provide them with food

Midterms will be postponed for the day

Our Counseling Center is available for students who would like additional support

— Yeshiva University

Currently, the man from Westchester County is the only one hospitalized.

Cuomo also announced at the press conference that two families that were being tested in Buffalo have tested negative for the virus, as well as two people in Oneida County, and the husband of the woman who was the first person to test positive for coronavirus in New York State.