(CBS) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer confirmed the mayor’s schedule for the day was canceled and he is isolating.

The mayor’s office released the following statement:

This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive. At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be cancelling all public events for the remainder of the week. He is also going to immediately begin taking anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well. While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely.

Sunday is Adams’ 100th day in office.